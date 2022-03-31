Delhi office symbolises DMK’s role in national politics: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly-built party office in Delhi, set for inauguration on April 2, is a symbol of DMK’s indispensable space in national politics, party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday.

The CM, during his three-day visit to New Delhi from March 31 to April 2, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union Ministers on the first day and interact with leaders of opposition parties over the next two days.

In a letter to DMK cadres on Wednesday titled “The Dravidian Fort that rises in National Capital New Delhi”, the CM said he will meet the PM regarding funds due for TN, State’s central tax share dues, and funds for flood relief.

Based on the Centre’s announcement that land would be given to parties that have more than seven members in Parliament, the DMK was given land in New Delhi in 2013. Recalling the history of DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai and how he was engaged in collecting funds for building it, the DMK chief said, “Now a similar Dravidian fort is set up in Delhi. It is a three-storey building designed as per Dravidian architecture and has all facilities for a party office.”

Stalin recalled DMK founder CN Annadurai wanted every branch of the party to have own office buildings across TN and he wanted to stay there during his visits to meet party office-bearers instead of a hotel. Over a period of time, in many districts, the DMK has built its own offices and now, another Arivalayam has risen in the national capital, the CM said.

He added Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others have been invited for the inauguration.