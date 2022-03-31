GI tagging: India lags far behind in race

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite having huge potential, poor awareness of the benefits of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for products has left India at the bottom on the list of countries that boast of GI-tagged products, said Assistant Collector Srutanjay Narayanan, who recently headed the first State-level conclave on geographical indications at Thoothukudi.

A GI tag links a product to its place of origin, and also its unique production method and distinctive qualities, in effect promoting traditional products in the global market. In a broader context, the GI tag is an integral form of rural development that can significantly advance our commercial and economic interests, Srutanjay told TNIE.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had just 42 GI-tagged products, and the process is underway for 29 more products, he expressed concern that India as a whole was lagging far behind. "As of 2018, Germany topped the list with 15,566 GI-tagged products, with China in second place with 7,247 products.

Even middle-income countries such as the Republic of Moldova, Bosnia, Herzegovina, and Georgia boast of over 4,000 GI tags. In contrast, India had just 330 GI tags in force as of 2018," Srutanjay noted.

“Though Tamil Nadu has potential for over 100 such tags, the associations, producers, and artisans here are not aware of the registration process, or the scheme and subsidies they can avail of after securing the recognition," he said, adding that even those associations who have obtained the tags do not know that they have to subsequently obtain the 'Invaluable Treasure of India' symbol for marketing their products at a global level.

Artisans and manufacturers can avail themselves of certain special schemes provided by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to obtain GI tags for their products.

The expenses incurred for legal procedures, application fee, and documentation charges will also be reimbursed through these schemes, he added.

According to Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, though a GI tag cannot be considered a patent, it is surely a credential for the product.

"European countries know full well how GI tags help a product receive better publicity leaning on the traditions and culture of a region. India with its diverse landscapes has huge potential. Following awareness programmes, the Kadalamittai Producers Association had obtained the GI tag for groundnut candy and then applied for authorisation with the registry in Chennai," he said.

Concurring with the need for more awareness programmes, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has said considering our rich traditions and history, more applications should be filed for the geographical indication.