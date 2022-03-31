STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left parties can defeat BJP, says Sitaram Yechury

Speaking at the inauguration of the CPM’s 23rd State conference, he expressed confidence that the left parties could defeat the BJP.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaking in Madurai | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: At a time when the BJP is trying to divide people, it is essential to strengthen the left parties across the nation and especially in Tamil Nadu, said CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the CPM’s 23rd State conference, he expressed confidence that the left parties could defeat the BJP. The BJP government is trying to implement RSS ideologies, Yechury said, adding the government’s attempt to include Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus is against constitutional rights and discriminative.

“For political vendetta, the BJP government is dividing people as Hindus and Muslims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ and propagated the film as a ‘patriotic movie’; the movie tries to split people into groups,” he said.

He further accused the BJP of interfering in the powers of the Supreme Court and charged that the Election Commission, CBI, and Enforcement Directorate were acting in favour of the ruling party. Accusing the government of the drastic rise in petrol and diesel prices, he said the issue was affecting common people at larger levels. During the event, CPI (M) Central Committee member TK Rengarajan hoisted the party flag. Madurai MP S Venkatesan was present. Later in the evening, Central Committee member G Ramakrishnan flagged off a rally from Kalavasal.

Comments

