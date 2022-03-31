Madras High Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by nine persons belonging to the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath (TNTJ), who were booked for conducting protests and making abusive and threatening remarks condemning the Karnataka High Court's recent hijab verdict.

According to the prosecution, the members held protests near Goripalayam in Madurai on March 17 and in Ramanathapuram on the next day without police permission. During the protests, the speakers reportedly made degrading remarks against the court and the Central government and also issued death threats to the judges, the prosecution alleged.

However, the allegations were denied by the petitioners claiming that no death threats were issued and the organisation merely criticised the rival political party. Justice K Murali Shankar, who heard the case, reserved his orders on the petitions.