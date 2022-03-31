Unable to pay college fee, Nagapattinam student dies by suicide

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 19-year-old physiotherapy student from Nagapattinam died by suicide at her house in Amirtha Nagar, allegedly owing to depression related to payment of college fees in time, on Wednesday.

S Subashini was a first-year physiotherapy student at a private college. According to sources, the college had been insisting that all students pay their fees on time, and denied defaulters entry to classes.

Subhashini was depressed as her father, Subramani, a plumber, and her mother, Chithra, a contract sanitary worker in the municipality, were unable to pay the fees on time. The girl ended her life around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

The news created tension in the locality as people gathered in front of the girl’s house. Her relatives blocked the Nagore-Nagapattinam Road, seeking police action against the institute. They alleged that the college was harsh on the victim and had harassed her. The protesters also refused consent for the autopsy and refused to accept the body.

Police officials pacified the protesters and sent the body to the Nagapattinam Government General Hospital for an autopsy. Nagapattinam DSP P Saravanan told TNIE, “We are investigating the reasons behind the suicide. We will take action based on the findings.”

A case was registered at the Nagore police station under Section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death).

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)