 Water level in eight Dharmapuri dams down to 40 per cent, crop rotation may be hit

DHARMAPURI: With only 40% of water remaining in eight dams across the district, farmers are feeling pressured as crop rotation poses a huge problem. Farmers alleged that without assured water supply it is difficult for them to plan for the future. They stated that well irrigation failure has been a roadblock for summer cultivation.

In Dharmapuri, there are eight dams evenly distributed across the district with a total capacity of 1,784 Mcft of water. However, at present only 40% of the total capacity of water is available. With summer intensifying day after day, farmers said they are feeling the heat of water scarcity. One of the key concerns of the farmers is the difficulty in crop rotation. Farmers said the changing climatic condition and failure of bore wells and well irrigation are concerning.

Speaking to TNIE, K Rajendiran from Pulikarai near Palacode said, "It has been nearly a decade since Pulikarai lake acted as a good water source. In this decade we have had no dam or alternative water body to provide us with water for cultivation. As sugarcane cultivators, we need a lot of water. While the Chinnar dam has some, it is unable to sustain the whole Palacode taluk."

"Usually, at this time, we would get ready to plant sugarcane, but this year we are holding off the work. This is because we are unsure if we would be able to get water. For close to three years well irrigation has not been successful," he said.

M Selvaraj from Nallampalli said, "Last year Dharmapuri received over 1,051 mm of rainfall, yet our dams were not able to replenish its water. At present dams like Thoppaiyar have very limited water. We are anticipating water release for our summer cropping."

Selvaraj added, "Borewells are the primary water source for summer cropping, but they have also successively failed. Recently a farmer near my field attempted to sink new bore wells and we had to dig some 700 feet. So groundwater is also not a viable option."

Chinnasamy from Indur said, "Dams are not the primary source of water for cultivators, the primary source is in fact 670 tanks under these dams. When water is released, the tanks store the water and release it. Now with the district having only 40% of its total water capacity, it is not possible for water release. Even if the water is released, these tanks are overrun with weeds and broken canals and the water does not reach the farmers. Many farmers across the district will opt to not cultivate this season."

Sources in the PWD(WRO) said, "At present Echambadi dam and Varattar dam have reached their maximum capacity, while Kesargulihalla, Nagavathi and Vanniyar dam have over 50% capacity. Only Thumbalahalli remains dry, while others have at least 15 to 25% capacity. In Varattar and Ichambadi, water is being released for cultivation." In other dams, there is no release of water, they said. Officials added, "As opposed to the previous year this year there will be little to no water shortage. When comparing previous years' water levels, this year we have more water than usual. So conditions are better."



Dam data

No - Dam - Max Level (ft) - Current level(ft) - full storage (Mcft) -

present storage(Mcft) -percentage (%)



1 - Chinnar - 50 - 21.12 - 500 - 123 - 25%



2 - Kesargulihalla - 25.20 - 19.45 - 134- 80 -60%



3 - Nagavathi -24.60- 20.10 - 156 - 106 -68%



4 - Thoppaiyar - 50.18 - 22.21 - 298 - 43 -14%



5 - Thumbalahaii - 14.76 - BSL - 131 - 0 - 0%



6 - Vaniyar - 65.27 - 45.20 - 418 - 22 - 53%



7 - Varattar - 34.45 - 34 - 110- 108 -98%



8 - Ichambadi - 17.35- 17.35 - 37 -37 -100%



Maximum capacity of Water in all dams - 1784 Mcft

Present water in dams - 721 Mcft (40%)