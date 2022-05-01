STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death case of tribal in Tiruvannamalai transferred to CB-CID: DGP

The alleged custodial death case of a tribal in Tiruvannamalai has been transferred to the CB-CID, said an order issued by the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu. 

Published: 01st May 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  The alleged custodial death case of a tribal in Tiruvannamalai has been transferred to the CB-CID, said an order issued by the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu. Four police personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) in Tiruvannamalai have been wait-listed in connection with the custodial death of a tribal man.  

Confirming the development, Vellore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dr Z Annie Vijaya told TNIE the four PEW police personnel were put on the waiting list.  The wait-listed personnel are: PEW Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan, Inspector Nirmala, and constables Jayachandran and Jayakumar. 

Thangamani from the Malai Kuravar tribal community was secured by the enforcement police for allegedly brewing illicit liquor last Tuesday.  According to the police, Thangamani died the next day after developing seizures. But, his family members alleged he died because of police torture.

