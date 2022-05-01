Gudalur forest department seizes horns, meat

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Gudalur forest division officials seized horns of a bison and three sambar deer, roughly 700 grams of spotted deer meat, a country-made gun with ammunition during a four-day-long search in Sanjay Nagar in Yellamalai in O’Valley forest range. They are on the lookout for the absconding suspect. On April 26 and 27, a forest team traced the bones of a wild animal outside the house.

Officials said the house was locked and empty when the team investigated the accused’s brother and father staying nearby, who confirmed that the suspect fled after knowing about the search.

O’Valley forest range officer, U Srinivasan, who led the team, said “We had posted ten staff for surveillance in the area on Thursday and Friday, but since the suspect did not return, his father, Abdulla, agreed to open the locked house on Friday.”

According to forest sources, the team in the presence of VAO, police personnel, seized 500 to 700 grams of spotted deer meat, 5 live bullets, 90 used bullets, three torch lights, a few knives and gunpowder at a house belonging to the suspect, A Anas, an estate labourer, on Saturday.

“Anas has no pending wildlife offence case. Animal movements were detected near the house as it was surrounded by coffee and tea estates,” he said. “Based on the court order, we will send the bones for DNA tests,” he added.