Kodanad case: Special team questions Jaya’s PA again

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special police team on Saturday continued the questioning of S Poongundran, the personal assistant of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in connection with the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case. Police sources said the inquiry team, led by Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R Sudhakar, held the questioning at the same office on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in the city for two days. On Saturday, the inquiry was held for more than six hours, sources added.

Poongundran is the third person to be quizzed by the special team in a week on the PRS campus in Coimbatore. Earlier they had questioned businessman and AIADMK functionary PB Sajeevan and his brother Sibi.

Before that, the team had questioned VK Sasikala in Chennai. In Coimbatore, AIADMK functionary N Ravi, alias ‘Anubhav’ Ravi, and former AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty were questioned on April 18 and 15 respectively. The police have summoned a few more people in connection with the case. One of them is Sunil, another brother of Sajeevan, said sources.