State approves Rs 46 lakh proposal to renovate Sandhaipettai market in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: One of the most popular markets in Dharmapuri municipality, the Sandhaipettai market, will get new buildings and better facilities, informed municipality officials. The proposal for the new market was passed by the State and a fund of Rs 46 lakh will be issued, they said.

Sandhaipettai is one of the busiest markets in the district, with an average of more than 600 farmers visiting daily for sales of vegetables. Over the past decade, the market area has been severely dilapidated and farmers had been urging the officials to upgrade the market. The municipality passed a resolution to construct the new marketplace for the welfare of the farmers and traders. Following the resolution, a proposal was sent and the State government approved it. Municipality officials stated that the new market will be constructed for Rs 46 lakh.

KS Ravi, a trader from Karimangalam, said, “It is too congested and cannot accommodate a lot of people. The restrooms are unusable because of poor maintenance and because of the lack of space within the market, farmers set up shop outside, causing traffic constraints. We are happy to get a new market building,” he said.

R Shankar, a farmer from Dharmapuri, said, “The stretch from Periyar statue to Sandhai Pettai has been taken over by farmers because of lack of space. With the new building, we hope to set up shops inside the market. Farmers from across district arrive here and improved facilities would attract more traders from neighbouring districts as well,” he said.

Municipality Commissioner Chitra Sugumar said, “The municipality had a plan to clear encroachment in the area and we found that lack of space was a problem. Councillors and chairpersons acknowledged the issue and a resolution was passed. Soon, we will get funds and work would begin. We are in the planning stage now, she said.