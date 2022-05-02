STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai-Mahabalipuram ECR to be called Karunanidhi Salai 

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:52 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the  Chennai to Mahabalipuram East Coast Road will be named as “Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai” to honour the former CM’s role in the development of the State Highways Department.

Making the announcement at the department’s 75th anniversary celebration in Chennai, the CM also unveiled a memorial pillar and laid foundation stones for a slew of projects, including a flyover at Madhya Kailash in Chennai to be built at a cost of Rs 46.54 crore, a flyover near Rajaji hospital in Madurai to be constructed at a cost of Rs 199.12 crore, Rs 37-crore glass bridge to connect Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock in Kanniyakumari, and a Rs 485-crore flyover project to link Teynampet and Saidapet bus terminus in Chennai. 

Projects will come into use in two years: Stalin

 All the projects would come into use in two years, the CM said. “Since highways play a vital role in the development of the State, our government has been taking steps to convert all ground-level bridges into high-level bridges before 2026,” Stalin said.

He said good roads would help improve economic, business, tourism and commercial activities in the State. To expedite the land acquisition process for laying roads, 184 posts split under five teams to be led by special district revenue officers each have been established, the CM said. He also honoured senior engineers of the department at the event.

Comments

