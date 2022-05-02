Chinnathambi, Kaleem join forces to drive away herd

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Kumkis ‘Chinnathambi’ and ‘Kaleem’ were brought down from Top Slip in Pollachi on Sunday to drive away a herd of elephants back to the forest from the Kannivadi area. The herd has been giving sleepless nights to the villagers for the past two months.

Chinnathambi

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer S Prabhu said a 35-member team comprising guards, anti-poaching watchers and elephant kavadis, will accompany the kumkis in the Dindigul forest range camp for the next three days.

“This herd of elephants is responsible for total 56 incidents, including house and farmland damages, in Pannaipatti, Aadalur, Amaithisolai over the past two months. Especially, one tusker called ‘kutta komban’ is a nightmare for the villagers,” he added.