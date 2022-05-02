‘Education a tool to liberate the oppressed’ 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK student wing conducted a two-day national-level conference on ‘Education - Social Justice and Federalism’ here on Saturday and Sunday. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, who took part as a chief guest in the event, said education is a political weapon for the liberation of the oppressed section.

During his address, the youth wing leader said the founding fathers and leaders of the Dravidian movement saw education as a powerful weapon to achieve liberty, equality, dignity and self-respect.

“So, the movement began its journey with the declaration of ‘Education for All’. To this moment, we are fighting for this principle,” he underlined. He called NEET a conspiracy aimed at denying medical education to the oppressed, poor and marginalised sections.

Following the success of the conference in which leaders from other States also took part, party leader and CM MK Stalin on Sunday evening lauded the DMK student wing functionaries for their initiative.