STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 Ottanchatram water project plan irks farmers

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the project would be implemented at `930 crore by laying a 60-km pipeline from PAP.

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers receiving irrigation water under the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) expressed disappointment over the Chief Minister's recent announcement to implement a water project for Ottanchatram Municipality by drawing water from the PAP.

They urged the government to not implement the project as they have been reeling under water scarcity.
Last Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the project would be implemented at `930 crore by laying a 60-km pipeline from PAP.

"There are 44,380 acres and 64,000 acres under cultivation in New Ayacut and Old Ayacut respectively in the PAP irrigation system. The crisis will be further accentuated if the project is implemented and water is taken from the Thirumoorthy dam," said AH Ashokkumar, president of farmers in New Ayacut in the Aliyar River Basin.

"When the project was proposed by Food and Civil Supplies Department Minister R Sakkarapani, we met officials of the PWD and urged them to not implement it. We had also staged a mass protest demanding the same. Minister for water resources and Irrigation Durai Murugan had assured us that the project would not be implemented. But the government has taken a U-turn now," he added.

He said they have planned a meeting with all farmers under the PAP in the coming weeks to discuss further course of action.

M Senthil, secretary of New Ayacut Basin of PAP, said, "A total of 50.50 tmc of water is being availed from the project annually. As per the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, we have to share 19.55 tmc of water. The remaining 30.50 tmc is being used to irrigate 4.25 lakh acres of agricultural land in Coimbatore and Tirupur."

"Dozens of water projects are drawing water from the PAP already. Adding one more will ass to the water crisis. Without the implementation of the Anaimalaiyar-Nallaru project to augment the water sources of PAP, the scarcity cannot be addressed," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Parambikulam Aliyar Project Ottanchatram Municipality irrigation
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp