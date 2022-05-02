Soaring feed price cuting down broiler production

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Poultry farmers panic as the prices of poultry feed like soya extract (oil cake) have risen from `40 to `90 per kilogram in just a year. A bag (50 kg) of maize seed which cost around `1,800 has jumped to 2,600. As a result, broiler farm units have started to reduce their production, from 10 to 25%.

According to sources, the broiler industry of Western Tamil Nadu is worth over `4,000 crores with more than 5,000 broiler farms in Palladam (Tiruppur). They produce 10 lakh chickens per week and supply to Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris, Dindigul and Tiruppur.

Speaking to TNIE, Broiler Coordination Committee - secretary K Chinnasami said, "This soya extract comes from Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh through trains. An average of 1,000 tonnes of the soya extract are consumed by the broiler farms every day. But, there is a huge shortage of soya extract in these regions. Further, the price of maize has also started to increase. But, rising prices are hurting the broiler farms. As it is the prime ingredient, we have advised reducing the production. For example, a broiler farm producing 10,000 birds per week, will cut the output by 25%."

Speaking to TNIE, Sri Balaji Poultry owner V Harigopal said, "I have more than 18,000 birds in my broiler farm in Kethanur, Palladam, and each chicken weighs 2.25 kg on average. The bird gained 2 kilos within 45 days mainly due to feeds including soya cake (35%) and maize seeds (65%). These are the primary components that offer protein and energy for the bird. The right combination of the feed helps the bird to gain weight. Thus the farm owner makes a profit. For the past year, the price of soya cake has risen to `68 per kg. We are entirely dependent on the North Indian market for soya extract cake. Some traders hoard and create artificial scarcity forcing us to reduce the operating cost and the output of birds up to 25%."

P Shanmugam, a poultry owner said, " I have more than one lakh birds in my poultry farm in Palladam. I sell 12,000- 15,000 birds to Coimbatore, Kerala and other places in a week. But for the past year, the sales turnover has increased. Due to increased input costs, we are unable to expand our business or profit margin. So, to survive, we are reducing the production."