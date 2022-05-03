STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK cadre should start work for Assembly elections, says Opposition party leader EPS

According to Palaniswami, the AIADMK fought against NEET even after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: AIADMK cadre must work towards winning the Assembly polls, set to take place with Parliamentary elections, in Kallakurichi, said Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and party deputy coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Palaniswami was speaking as a chief guest at the May Day public meeting at AIADMK's Anna Trade Union at Ammapettai village on Sunday night. "The candidates must prove that Kallakurichi is AIADMK's stronghold," he added.

The Opposition party leader charged, "AIADMK never hesitates to do good for the public. However, the DMK can't do so as they are involved in family politics. Hereafter, the ruling regime can't come to power as they have earned the ire of the public during the past one year." The prices of items have risen in the past one year, he said, adding that power cuts also increased, he added. "The Chief Minister says there are no power cuts but one happened during one of his events," he alleged.

According to Palaniswami, the AIADMK fought against NEET even after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. "The AIADMK government passed a law for 7.5% inter-allocation to help fulfill the dreams of students in rural areas, who want to become doctors and because of this Act, 540 students became doctors this year," he said.

"After the urban local body polls, the assets tax was increased up to 150%. This was a gift to the public from the DMK rule for their poll victory.  In a few days, they are going to increase the electricity rate to 40% as well as the price of milk," he said. People suffer when the DMK comes to power, Palaniswami said.

TAGS
AIADMK Assembly polls Edappadi K Palaniswami Kallakurichi Anna Trade Union NEET
