STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Dharmapuram seer can’t be lifted in palanquin by people’

It is learnt district police submitted a report to the Mayiladuthurai RDO on the issue.

Published: 03rd May 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmapuram Aadheenam in pooja function. (File | Express)

Dharmapuram Aadheenam in pooja function. (File | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai District Administration has banned the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt seer from travelling on palanquins carried by people in a ritual called the ‘pattinaprevasam’.In an order dated April 27, 2022 but delivered to the seer on Monday, Mayiladuthurai  Revenue Divisional Officer cum Sub Divisional Magistrate J Balaji banned the custom citing the protection of human rights and maintenance of law and order.

“The Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt seer is banned from being carried by people in a palanquin under Article 23 of the Constitution. There is no objection to Aadheenam mutt seer touring places in the name of ‘pattinaprevasam’. However the Aadheenam mutt seer should not be carried by people, using a palanquin (‘Pallakku’),” the RDO told TNIE.

According to sources, the seer, 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam Shrila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal, had planned to embark on a ‘pattinaprevasam’ around his mutt near Mayiladuthurai this month. Dravidar Kazhagam and other outfits have opposed the practice, terming the custom as regressive and against human rights. This caused him to abandon the custom on February 12, 2020. 

It is learnt district police submitted a report to the Mayiladuthurai RDO on the issue. Mayiladuthurai DSP expressed concerns over law and order problems if the ‘pattinaprevasam’ is conducted and recommended it be banned. 

This February, Dravidar Kazhagam and other outfits opposed ‘pattinaprevasam’ of the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam mutt 24th Guru Maha Sannidhanam Shrila Shri Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal. Hundreds of cadres protested near Thiruvavaduthurai on February 7. The seer was carried in a palanquin amid protests and heavy police deployment that night. The protesters and the seer were subsequently booked by Kuthalam police.

District cops mooted ban

Mayiladuthurai police submitted a report to RDO and DSP expressed concerns over maintaining law and order if the pattinaprevasam is conducted. Based on the recommendation, the RDO banned it

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai District Administration Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt seer Banned Dravidar Kazhagam
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp