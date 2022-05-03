Five more Lankans seek refuge in State

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Five more Sri Lankan Tamils landed near Rameswaram in the wee hours of Monday as the island nation's economic crisis shows no sign of abating any time soon. The total number of Lankans seeking refuge in Tamil Nadu has now increased to 80. S Rajalaskshmi (56), P Thayalan (27), his wife Latha (26), and their daughters Dansika (6) and two-month-old Daksara of Karkulam near Vavuniya district, landed in Serankottai near Rameswaram.

“We gave a fibreglass boat owner 2 lakh Sri Lankan rupees for transportation from Jaffna. We were not able to find any jobs in Sri Lanka. Even medicines and water were hard to find,” Thayalan and Rajalaskshmi told media. The five persons were shifted to a rehabilitation camp in Mandapam after inquiry.