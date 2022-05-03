STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goripalayam flyover works to begin in 6 months

The flyover was announced by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013, but no action ensued over the next nine years.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: After a long wait of nine years, the State government has passed an order to begin construction of a 3.1 km long and 12-meter wide flyover bridge at a cost of `199.12 crores between Goripalayam and the Arignar Anna Statue area. The G.O. was passed on Monday, a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the project during the 75th year anniversary of the State Highways and Minor Port Department. The construction will commence within six months, said officials from the department.

The flyover was announced by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013, but no action ensued over the next nine years. Goripalayam is the entry point to Madurai city from the west side, and the Pon Muthuramalinga Thevar statue is also located here. Political and community gatherings are commonplace here. The traffic congestion between Goripalayam and Natham will soon drastically reduce, State Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer A Kuttiyan told TNIE.

"Already, the NHAI is constructing a bridge from Natham to the Corporation building. The State Highways will extend that flyover to Arignar Anna Statue in Simmakkal, running parallel to the existing AV bridge. A 'down ramp' will be constructed near Tallakulam post office road, from where the traffic from BB Kulam and Narimedu areas will be diverted to the flyover bridge. Similarly, another 'down ramp' will be built near the Muthuramalingam statue, and it will be extended till Sellur. The entirely one-way flyover will significantly reduce the travel time from Sellur to Simmakkal. Work tenders will be called soon and the flyover will be dedicated to the public in two years," he added.

