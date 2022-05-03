Governor, stalin and leaders extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders have extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim fraternity. In his greeting, the Governor stated, “I am glad to extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all countrymen and women, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This is the day to rededicate ourself to the service of humanity as taught by the Prophet.”

The Chief Minister said, “I extend my heartfelt Eid wishes to all people of the Islamic community who understand the benefits of helping the poor and express to the world the lofty qualities of love, compassion, mercy and kindness.”He added that the Dravidian movement stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of the Islamic community. Stalin further recalled the various welfare measures meant for the Muslim community implemented by DMK governments in the past.

Besides, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, TVK president T Velmurugan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran and others extended their Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim fraternity.