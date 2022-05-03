Head of human figurine found in Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Head of a figurine made of terracotta was unearthed by the archeology department in Keezhadi during the eighth phase of excavation on Monday. Sources said though the department had unearthed several figurines in the earlier phases, this is the first they have traced a figurine in this phase.

The eighth phase of excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in February through video conference and will continue till September 30, 2022. An ivory die is said to be the first significant find in this eighth phase. The on-site and open-site museum works are in full swing, sources added.