‘Rs 7,000 crore over 5 years for better classes’ 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a conversation with TNIE, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi spoke about reforms initiated by the DMK government and the challenges faced by it.

Excerpts:

How has the school education department performed over the past year?

Evaluating the final marks of Class 12 students was our first challenge. We devised various methodologies with the help of experts from which the CM chose one keeping in mind the welfare of students from rural background. It was a major success. Of the 8.5 lakh students, only 14 sought re-exam. Our focus has always been inclusive education.

On that inclusive note, could you elaborate on Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme?



During the pandemic, whenever we discussed the reopening of schools, the learning gap was a constant challenge. Keeping in mind our inclusive education policy, Illam Thedi Kalvi was announced. Our target was to establish 1.76 lakh centres but we now have over 1.79 lakh centres. Over 25.45 lakh government school students, 3.96 lakh aided school students, and 60,000 private school students have benefited from the scheme. At least 255 students from CBSE schools, too, have enrolled in the scheme.

What was the major challenge for your department in the past year?

Poor infrastructure is our first challenge. Several schools lack even proper washrooms. To address this, we have planned to build 18,000 new classrooms and to set up smart classrooms in primary schools. A sum of `7,000 crore will be allocated for this over the next five years. Also, since schools have been largely shut during the pandemic, the attitude and behaviour of students have changed. With counselling and regular classes, it must get better.

What is the major achievement of the department after the DMK took charge?

Apart from Illam Thedi Kalvi, ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ scheme, which aims at restructuring school management committees at government schools, is an ambitious project in which 23 lakh parents took part. We are also betting big on ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which aims to equip about 10 lakh youth across the State every year with multiple skills to help them realise their potential. The real outcome will be assessed after a year.

After sexual harassment incidents in schools, complaint boxes were made mandatory. What is the outcome?

We have told all schools to check the boxes every 15 days and inform us if there is anything alarming. There is nothing major so far. From next year, students will have sexual harassment awareness sessions for a week.