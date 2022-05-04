Boney Kapoor calls on Chief Minister, mulls over film city 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his chamber in Puducherry on Tuesday. Kapoor, who is visiting the Union Territory for the first time, is exploring the possibilities of developing of a film city here, sources said.

While Kapoor expressed this could be done through private investments but the government needs to support it by providing land and other infrastructure. The renowned producer also explained the necessity to have five-star hotels and more flight connectivity to promote the shooting of Bollywood films.

Speaking to newsmen, the filmmaker said, Puducherry is a fantastic place with a lot of cultural values. He also cited Puducherry being an erstwhile French colony and the intermingling of cultures reflected in architecture, art and the way of living. He hopes to visit again, the Mr India producer said.

While Bollywood films like 'Talaash' featuring celebrities like Amir Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Karina Kapoor, John Abraham-starrer 'Jism' were shot in Puducherry, there have not been many films directed here in recent times. Kapoor has also produced 'No Entry', 'Judaai', 'Wanted' and Kollywood films like 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai'.

Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu and his wife Malathi Rajavelu, the coordinator were also present during the interaction.