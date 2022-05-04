 Centre’s farming campaign in Hindi draws a blank

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Stating that they do not understand Hindi, farmers urged the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to conduct the 'Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari' campaign in the regional language.

Through the programme, the Union ministry focuses on and promotes natural farming, as it is a potential agroecological practice that promises enhanced income for farmers apart from other benefits. Also, milestones of agriculture development in 75 years of Indian Independence including the Green Revolution, achievements and activities under various flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana are highlighted in the campaign. But the content and lectures are in Hind.

Farmers said the purpose of the campaign is lost as they could not understand the lectures given by officials in New Delhi through video conferences.

Pandian, a farmer from Rayarpalayam, said, "Farmers in our village were asked to gather at the panchayat office by Agri department officials last week to participate in the meeting. The speeches given by officials in the programme were in Hindi. Not one farmer who attended the meeting understood what was spoken."

PK Selvaraj, president of Kaushika Neer Karangal, said, "It would be useful for farmers to know details of schemes implemented by the Central government. Farmers were informed by officials to participate in the meet compulsorily. As the content spoken in the meeting and written on pamphlets were printed in Hindi, even officials could not understand and explain to farmers. For the campaign to meet its purpose, at least a translator could be appointed for the meeting."