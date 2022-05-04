STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 Centre’s farming campaign in Hindi draws a blank

Through the programme, the Union ministry focuses on and promotes natural farming, as it is a potential agroecological practice that promises enhanced income for farmers apart from other benefits.

Published: 04th May 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar along with Minister of State Som Prakash addresses media. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar along with Minister of State Som Prakash addresses media. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Stating that they do not understand Hindi, farmers urged the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to conduct the 'Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari' campaign in the regional language.

Through the programme, the Union ministry focuses on and promotes natural farming, as it is a potential agroecological practice that promises enhanced income for farmers apart from other benefits.  Also, milestones of agriculture development in 75 years of Indian Independence including the Green Revolution, achievements and activities under various flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana are highlighted in the campaign. But the content and lectures are in Hind.

Farmers said the purpose of the campaign is lost as they could not understand the lectures given by officials in New Delhi through video conferences.

Pandian, a  farmer from Rayarpalayam, said, "Farmers in our village were asked to gather at the panchayat office by Agri department officials last week to participate in the meeting. The speeches given by officials in the programme were in Hindi. Not one farmer who attended the meeting understood what was spoken."

PK Selvaraj, president of Kaushika Neer Karangal, said, "It would be useful for farmers to know details of schemes implemented by the Central government. Farmers were informed by officials to participate in the meet compulsorily. As the content spoken in the meeting and written on pamphlets were printed in Hindi, even officials could not understand and explain to farmers. For the campaign to meet its purpose, at least a translator could be appointed for the meeting."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindi Farmers Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign regional language Green Revolution
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp