Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's PA questioned again in Kodanad case

By PTI

COIMBATORE: For the third time in the last one week, the personal assistant of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was on Wednesday interrogated by the SIT investigating the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

S Poongundran, PA to Jayalalithaa, was questioned earlier on April 29 and 30 with regard to the case.

At the Kodanad bungalow, security guard Om Bahadur Thapa was murdered and some documents stolen on April 24, 2017.

The team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned Poongundran again since the officials expected that he may be able to throw light about the activities in the bungalow, which was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa along with her close aide V K Sasikala, police said.

Nearly 210 people, including Sasikala, have been questioned in connection with the case and the details are being recorded.