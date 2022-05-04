Nilgiris summer fest to begin on May 7

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a gap of two years, the much-awaited summer festival would commence with a vegetable show on May 7 at Kotagiri Nehru Park.

Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith said programmes have been organised to create awareness about the culture of Tamil Nadu, especially the tribal people who are living in the district, apart from entertaining the tourists.

Speaking to TNIE, S Shibhila Mary, deputy director of horticulture, said, "We have planned to promote organic farming, use of cloth bags and avoiding plastics during the show. Celebrating 200 years of The Nilgiris, there will be a vegetable carving show as well. We have allotted a total of seven stalls for horticulture department staff from other districts. Best vegetable carving would be given an award."

According to a release from The Nilgiris district administration, the rose show would be held on May 14 and 15 at Government Rose Garden (GRG) and the species show would be organised from May 13 to 15 at Morning Star School in Gudalur. The 124th flower show would be held at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) starting from May 21 and the fruit show would be held at Simspark on May 28 and 29.

The month-long festival is being organised by The Nilgiris district administration with the help of the horticulture and tourism departments. As part of the festival, The Nilgiris forest department has planned a wildlife photo exhibition at the horticulture department-owned auditorium at Charring Cross in the town from May 7 to 31.

Bharatanatyam, folk art and cultural events would also be organised between May 18 and 24 at the RCTC auditorium; at Boat House from May 18 to 31 and at Botanical Garden between May 25 and 31. Similarly, an exhibition of Aavin, Tantea and Indcoserve will be held at the RCTC parking area between May 18 and 31. A boat race has also been planned for May 19.