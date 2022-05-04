STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway likely to get 13 Vande Bharat rakes by August next year

The decision came after the Railway Board (RB) last week directed the 16 zonal railways to keep the coach depots ready to maintain the Vande Bharat rakes.

Published: 04th May 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As production of Vande Bharat trains (Train 18) is underway, the Southern Railway (SR) has decided to upgrade its coach depots in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Thiruvananthapuram to maintain rakes of semi-high-speed trains. 

The decision came after the Railway Board (RB) last week directed the 16 zonal railways to keep the coach depots ready to maintain the Vande Bharat rakes. Premium trains of Shatabdi, Tejas, and Jan Shatabdi expresses that originate from the four rakes-holding stations are expected to get replaced with Vande Bharat rakes.

Documents showed that the railways is planning to launch 102 chair-car Vande Bharat trains from August next year. Of these, 13 rakes are tentatively earmarked for maintenance at Chennai (six), Coimbatore (three), Tiruchy (two), and Thiruvananthapuram (two). A source said 10-12 Vande Bharat trains are likely to run from TN by August next year. Routes of these trains, however, remain unknown, an official said.

Now, two rakes of Vande Bharat trains, manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), are being operated on New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi sections. The rakes are maintained at Shakurbasti coach depot in New Delhi.

The chair-car rakes of Vande Bharat trains are being made at ICF, Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, said officials. Also, Vande Bharat trains from South Western Railway and South Central Railway may also be operated to a few destinations in Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Vande Bharat
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp