STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Speed up granting approvals to investors, CM N Rangasamy tells officials

Despite the CM ensuring to take action on immediate approvals, the representatives of various industry organisations complained that they were not getting permission.

Published: 04th May 2022 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy. (Photo | EPS)

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy directed the Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) and Department of Science and Technology and Environment (DSTE) to speed up the process of granting approvals to industries. Procedures must be simplified and conditional approval can be provided when possible, he told officials during a surprise visit on Monday.

This comes as the government focuses on attracting industrial investment and aims to provide subsidies. However, industries in the Union Territory continue to complain of long delays in new enterprises and expansion of industries obtaining approval.

Despite the CM ensuring to take action on immediate approvals, the representatives of various industry organisations complained that they were not getting permission. Following this, Rangasamy made a surprise visit to the PPA on Monday and reviewed the various processes of granting approvals for industries and building plans.

Though applications are submitted online, the processing takes time and investors continue waiting. Often, such investors go away and invest in the neighbouring areas of Tamil Nadu. Several industrialists in the Union Territory have expanded their projects to the adjoining areas of TN bordering Puducherry. The Chief Minister opined that the procedures should be simplified wherever the delay is due to such bottlenecks and ensure that approvals are granted in the minimum time, so that investors set up their business here, government sources said.

Parallelly, he also called DSTE officials to the PPA office and also inquired with them about proposals that were pending approvals and the reasons behind it.  When the officials cited the requirement for data collection from various bodies for pollution control clearances -- like Coastal Zone Regulation Zone and Effluent treatment plans -- the CM suggested the department look into the possibility of granting conditional approval.

Chief Town Planner S Mahalingam, PPA member Secretary Kandar Selvam, DSTE officials were present in the discussion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy PPA approvals industries DSTE Coastal Zone Regulation Zone
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp