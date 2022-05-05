Custodial death: Vignesh had 13 injuries, shows autopsy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The autopsy results of V Vignesh, who died in police custody on April 19, shows 13 injuries including a fracture in right leg. As per the post-mortem report, the right tibial bone was fractured and a cut as deep as 3 cm was visible on his body.

The report mentions that contusions (bruises) of different measurements were found on the sole of the left foot, on the head, near the left eyebrow, left shoulder, right scapular region and right midline on the back of trunk. Apart from those, there was swelling along with contusions on the cheek and the region from shoulder to left forearm. Diffuse contusions were seen on the right hand and the lower part of the right leg. The report added that the tibial bone on the right leg was broken causing contusion from the knee to the ankle bone.

‘Innocent man murdered’

Vice Chairman for National Commission of Scheduled Caste, Arun Halder, on Wednesday said the Chennai police tried to cover up that Vignesh was from a Scheduled caste after murdering him in the police station. Halder said police “have murdered an innocent man and claimed he was an habitual offender.”

CM promises action in Thangamani case

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin told the Assembly on Wednesday that action will be taken against police personnel involved in the death of Thangamani of Thiruvannamalai based on a report by CB-CID. He also said the personnel who arrested Thangamani were transferred to other districts. After Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the Assembly urged the State to act against personnel of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) over the alleged custodial death of Thangamani, Stalin assured that the government will take proper action based on the CB-CID report. ENS