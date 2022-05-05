DMK has secular ideals: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that there are efforts to portray the DMK government as the one against aanmeegam (spirituality). He said this when AIADMK MLA Natham R Viswanathan wanted to know why the CM has not been extending greetings to a particular festival.

“Today, a few members are trying to portray that the DMK government is against aanmeegam. This government is led by the ideals of Periyar and Kalaignar,” the CM said, adding, “Our alliance is called Secular Front. We will stick to secular principles.”

Responding, Viswanathan said, “Secularism should be expressed in deeds and it would be of no use when it remains only in words.” Meanwhile, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said an individual cannot be dictated to greet someone in a particular manner.