STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK has secular ideals: CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that there are efforts to portray the DMK government as the one against aanmeegam (spirituality).

Published: 05th May 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that there are efforts to portray the DMK government as the one against aanmeegam (spirituality). He said this when AIADMK MLA Natham R Viswanathan wanted to know why the CM has not been extending greetings to a particular festival.

“Today, a few members are trying to portray that the DMK government is against aanmeegam. This government is led by the ideals of Periyar and Kalaignar,” the CM said, adding, “Our alliance is called Secular Front. We will stick to secular principles.”

Responding, Viswanathan said, “Secularism should be expressed in deeds and it would be of no use when it remains only in words.” Meanwhile, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said an individual cannot be dictated to greet someone in a particular manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK secularism
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp