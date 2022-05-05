STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

“I am happy to inform the House that the Secretary to the Governor informed me this over the telephone.

Published: 05th May 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ending a three-month-long impasse with the DMK government, Governor RN Ravi has forwarded the NEET Exemption Bill, passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly for a second time, to the Union Home Ministry to get the President’s assent.

“I am happy to inform the House that the Secretary to the Governor informed me this over the telephone. As the next phase of our struggle to get an exemption from NEET, I appeal to all to make further efforts in this regard to get the President’s assent for this Bill by exerting pressure on the Union government,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Assembly on Wednesday.

The NEET Bill passed by the Assembly on September 13, 2021, aims to ensure medical admissions in Tamil Nadu are done based solely on Plus Two marks and not on NEET score. The Governor kept that Bill pending for 142 days and returned it to the Speaker only after medical admissions for the current year had started.

While returning the Bill, the Governor referred to a Supreme Court judgment in favour of the NEET. “But the NEET Bill is about the sovereignty of the TN Assembly and its power to enact legislation echoing the feelings of the people of the State. That is why we seek the assent of the President for this Bill,” Stalin had reacted at the time.

As per a decision taken at the meeting of all legislature parties, chaired by the CM, the Bill was re-adopted by the Assembly on February 8 and sent to the Governor, who again took a long time to decide on it. Matters came to a head on Tamil New Year’s day when the Council of Ministers, led by the CM, and the DMK’s allies boycotted the Governor’s At-Home event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK RN Ravi Tamil Nadu NEET
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp