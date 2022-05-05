Stalin will take call on pattinapravesam: PK Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI/CHENNAI: The row over the ban on Dharmapuram Aadheenam’s pattinapravesam event continued on Wednesday as BJP State president K Annamalai called it an “affront to Tamil Nadu’s culture”, while Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department Minister PK Sekar Babu assured in the Assembly that the Chief Minister will take a call on the issue, without affecting the Adheenam and his pattinapravesam.

After the Mayiladuthurai administration banned the pattinapravesam custom, which involves people carrying the mutt seer around town in a palanquin, Annamalai said he would himself be there to carry the Aadheenam’s guru on May 22 — when the event has been scheduled. “The BJP will request the mutt to allow the party to conduct the event by overturning the RDO’s order,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue in the Assembly. He said the pattinapravesam custom is several hundred years old. It is nothing but respect given to the master by his disciples. Hence, the State should allow the practice, he said. The same was urged by BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran and PMK floor leader GK Mani.

Responding to them, Sekar Babu assured that a good decision will be taken. He also referred to a court case in this regard. He cited various incidents to highlight the cordial relationship between the Dharmapuram Adheenam and the State government. He said the pontiff didn’t air any negative comment when he contacted him following the instructions of the Chief Minister.

“Some want to politicise the issue to protect them from their own wrongdoings,” he said and added, “The Adheenam said they will accept the judgement of the court. The CM will take a call without affecting the Adheenam and his pattinapravesam event. The event is scheduled on May 22, and the government will take an amicable decision after talks with the Adheenam.”

There were also protests over the issue in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday. Members of Agila Indhiya Mukkalathor Paasarai, an outfit consisting of caste Hindus, wore a noose around their neck and threatened to “sacrifice their lives” if the ban on pattinapravesam is not revoked. Right wing outfit Hindu Makkal Katchi also placed a similar demand. Its State secretary ‘Kollidam’ J Swaminathan threatened a hunger strike in front of Mayiladuthurai RDO office this week.