Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub

While this centre will be a part of a network of 12 global centres set up worldwide, it is the first and only one at present being set up by Pfizer in Asia.

Pfizer has set up a global drug development centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park in Chennai.

The centre’s capabilities will include development of both, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms of differentiated products such as complex, value-added formulations, controlled-release dosage forms, device combination products, lyophilised injections, power-fill products, and ready-to-use formulations. Pfizer has invested $20 million (Rs 150+ crore) in the 61,000 sq ft research and technology centre.

While this centre will be a part of a network of 12 global centres set up worldwide, it is the first and only one at present being set up by Pfizer in Asia.

The facility employs 250+ scientists and professionals from a range of scientific disciplines, including formulation scientists and pharmacists, analytical scientists with expertise in process, analytical and formulation medicinal sciences, life science specialists such as microbiologists and biotechnologists, chemical engineers, data scientists and program managers.

The centre integrates two functions under the export-oriented undertaking of Pfizer -- Pharmaceutical Sciences and Global Technology and Engineering Centre of Excellence.

While the Pharmaceutical Sciences division has been set up for dedicated development of anti-infectives, oncolytics, sterile injectables, the Global Technology and Engineering Centre of Excellence would be on active pharmaceutical ingredients process and manufacturing technology to supply medicines to patients.

