TN has road map in place to better urban living

The DMK government’s Municipal Administration department seems up for the challenges confronting one of India’s most urbanised States where at least 50% people live in cities.

05th May 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK government’s Municipal Administration department seems up for the challenges confronting one of India’s most urbanised States where at least 50% people live in cities. As the urban population in Tamil Nadu is projected to hit 60% by 2023, the department has unveiled a raft of schemes to match the growing demand for better roads, water, power, and sanitation.

Riding on a Rs 1,750-crore revenue war chest, which the urban property tax revision is expected to additionally bring in every year, the department has set its eyes on the future with goals rooted in the present. Its immediate focus areas are strengthening sanitation, access to pollution- free modern crematoria, improving water supply, roads and introduction of LED streetlights.

“Through the (property tax) hike, town panchayats and municipalities that have long been inactive and cash-strapped will have the autonomy to carry out development work without entirely depending on the State government,” Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru told TNIE during an exclusive chat.

