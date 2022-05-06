45,672 students write Class 12 exam in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur districts

By Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET/TIRUPATHUR: A total of 45,672 students from Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupathur districts took the Class 12 board exams on Thursday. In Vellore, 16,107 students — 7,527 boys and 8,580 girls — attended the exam. While 11,702 students were from government schools, 432 were from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, and 3,973 were from private schools.

Meanwhile, 18,929 students from the district will take the Class 10 exams beginning from May 6, and 16,957 students will take the Class 11 exams scheduled from May 10 to 31. About 1,500 hall examinators, 152 flying squads to monitor illegal practices, and four flying squad teams will be on duty for all the three examinations in the district.

In Ranipet district, 13,885 students from 120 schools took the Class 12 exam in 120 centres. While 14,320 students will take the Class 11 exams in 60 centres, 15,551 students from 204 schools will attend the Class 10 exams at 77 centres in the district. A total of 84 static teams will monitor the centres across the district. Also, a team headed by the chief education officer and consisting of district education officers and senior education department officials will also monitor the exams in the district. Question papers will be carried to the exam halls with the protection of the armed police personnel, said an official press note.

Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandiyan on Thursday inspected the exam centres at Ranipet Government Men’s Higher Secondary School and Walaja Government Women’s Higher Secondary School.

In Tirupathur district, 14,014 students from a total of 131 government and private-run schools took the Class 12 exams at 56 centres. Meanwhile, 879 students didn’t appear for the examination on Thursday.

District Collector Amar Kushwaha, on the day, conducted inspections at Pachoor Government Higher Secondary School at Natrampalli and Alangayam Government Girls Higher Secondary School along with senior officials.