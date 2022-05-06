CPI urges Pondy govt to solve dual nativity problem in medical admissions

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the issue of dual nativity has been depriving the students of Puducherry of admissions to professional courses, including medical and engineering ones, the CPI on Thursday urged the UT government to include a clause of affidavit with declaration of nativity/residence as ‘Puducherry only’ in the CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) prospectus, as directed by the Madras High Court.

At present, a person can claim their nativity of Puducherry based on the nativity of their parents. Neither the prospectus issued by the CENTAC nor the one by the UT contains any embargo to the effect that an aspirant can claim the nativity of only one location.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N Rangasamy, CPI State Secretary AM Saleem said this clause has been taken advantage of by persons who are themselves resident/native elsewhere, and who claim nativity of Puducherry dually, by virtue of their parents’ nativity in the UT. Saleem said as a result, seats under the Puducherry quota in JIPMER and other medical colleges in the UT are being grabbed by students from other states.

As made clear by the HC, while passing interim orders on a case filed by deprived students from Puducherry, the prospectus of CENTAC and other institutions in the UT must henceforth contain a clear restriction with regard to the applicant’s claim of dual nativity. It had cited the clauses in the prospectus in states like TN, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh, which restrict students from other states to claim nativity. The CPI leader urged the government to comply the HC direction with its Registry on or before June 2.

