Donor cow project to aid Vellore distric’s milk production

The donor cows are selected to increase the reproductive potential and milk production of dairy cattle.

Published: 06th May 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Researchers from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and Veterinary University Training and Research Centre, Vellore on Thursday inspected cows in Sembarayanallur panchayat to select quality donor cows for assisted reproductive programme.

The donor cows are selected to increase the reproductive potential and milk production of dairy cattle. B Rajesh Kumar, Co-principal Investigator of the project, told TNIE that the project would help produce female calves, especially quality Heifer calves (Kideri Kandru) which would help farmers. Five donors and 50 recipients have been sanctioned, and two donors have been selected so far in the district.

Vellore is one of the very few districts, along with Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, which is selected for implementation of this scheme on a trial basis. Under the scheme, a part of the National Agriculture Development Programme, fresh and frozen embryos are produced using sexed semen and are transferred to the cows.

Researchers from the Department of Animal Biotechnology, Madras Veterinary College (MVC), TANUVAS along with the support of the TN Animal Husbandry Department are implementing the programme. Animal Husbandry Regional Joint Director, Vellore, Naveneetha Krishnan said that quality breeds of dairy cattle will be produced in this scheme. The cows chosen will be provided quality fodder for free and the calves born as the result will be given to the beneficiary, he added.

Principal Investigator of the project Dr K Brindha, Co-principal investigators Dr Uma Maheshwari, and Dr Jaishree from MVC were present in the veterinary camp at Sembarayanallur village panchayat.

