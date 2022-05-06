Government cement plant mine expansion plan a threat to basic amenities, say Ariyalur villagers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

The public consultation meeting held at a village in the district over a government cement plant’s limestone mine expansion plan witnessed heated moments on Thursday as locals and activists opposed the project, citing threat to basic amenities like potable water supply were it to be given the go-ahead.

A Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited (TANCEM) plant has been functioning at Kayarlabad in the district over the past 40 years. The limestone mines of the plant are located at Kayarlabad and the nearby villages of Ameenabad and Kallankurichi. In this situation, the plant management decided to expand its mines.

Accordingly, a public consultation meeting led by District Collector P Ramana Saraswathi was held on Thursday at Kayarlabad with participation from locals and activists. District Pollution Control Board Environment Engineer (in-charge) Venkatesh was also present.

At the meeting, R Sankar, an activist, said, "The newly expanded cement plant at Kayarlabad was established in 2019. It was expected to produce 10 lakh tonnes of cement per year from 2020, and provide employment to about 250 persons directly and one thousand indirectly. While the plant increased production and received good returns, it did not offer the jobs as promised. Also, the surrounding villages, including Srinivasapuram, Ameenabad, Husenabad, and Manaleri, continue to reel under a lack of basic amenities."

"Currently, the plant has decided to expand its mines to an extent of 241 hectares. The land parcels have waterbodies in many places, including canals, streams, lakes, and ponds. How can the district administration approve of the expansion when the Supreme Court and the High Courts have been insisting on clearing waterbodies of encroachments?" he asked.

M Palanivel, a resident of Kayarlabad, said, "A road was laid to our village before the government cement plant came, 40 years ago. Since then it has not been relaid. The road is badly damaged and turns slushy during the rainy season. When we asked about it, the plant management did not respond properly. We do not know where their CSR funds go. The mine expansion should hence not be allowed."

District farmers’ association president N Sengamuthu said, "There is a one-foot-deep pit on either side of the road from Ariyalur bypass to the government cement plant. They have to close it. Lorries plying to the plant park on either side of the road, causing accidents. This should be avoided."

When enquired, a senior pollution control board official told TNIE, "We held the meeting on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). We will record all their comments on video and send it to them. They have to take action."

