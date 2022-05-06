Student arrives on stretcher for exam in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a show of willpower, a 17-year-old girl arrived on a stretcher to write the exam in a government school in Ganapathipalayam on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr V Arul Jyothi, medical director of a private hospital, said, “Rithanya (17), a resident of Kuppandampalayam, developed severe abdominal pain and was admitted to our hospital on May 2. It was diagnosed that she was suffering from obstruction of blood to the abdominal and other internal organs. As the condition, necessitated immediate medical intervention, we performed laparoscopic surgery in our facility on May 3.”

“We advised her bed rest, but she was keen to write the exam and her parents stood by her. We were surprised by the willpower and determination of the student. So, we decided to send her in an ambulance to the school which was 4 km away. A medical team with a doctor and nurse was also sent to monitor the patient inside the school. She completed the exam and returned to the hospital in the afternoon. We advised complete bed rest in our facility,” he added.

Around 25,715 students from 218 higher secondary schools in Tiruppur district wrote the Class 12 exam held at 91 exam centres. While 25,348 students wrote Tamil (language) paper, 361 wrote French and Six wrote Hindi. At least 1,503 students were absent.