Two killed in Tirunelveli as tree axed for road widening falls on auto

TIRUNELVELI: Two persons were crushed to death after a tree fell on an auto near Pathamadai on Thursday morning. The State Highway workers were clearing trees using earthmover along Tirunelveli- Ambasamudram Road (SH-40) near Pathamadai for road expansion works when the mishap happened.

According to sources, S Khadar Maideen (35) from Pathamadai, was driving the auto and the passengers were his wife Bhakiral Banu (32), his two children, and Banu’s sister Rahmath Beevi (28) of Pathamadai.

Upon knowing about the incident, the family of the deceased staged a protest by not allowing the police personnel to take out the bodies from the auto.

Later in a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and ordered release of `10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, and `1 lakh each to the three injured.