STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two killed in Tirunelveli as tree axed for road widening falls on auto

Two persons were crushed to death after a tree fell on an auto near Pathamadai on Thursday morning.  

Published: 06th May 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Two persons were crushed to death after a tree fell on an auto near Pathamadai on Thursday morning. The State Highway workers were clearing trees using earthmover along Tirunelveli- Ambasamudram Road (SH-40) near Pathamadai for road expansion works when the mishap happened.

According to sources, S Khadar Maideen (35) from Pathamadai, was driving the auto and the passengers were his wife Bhakiral Banu (32), his two children, and Banu’s sister Rahmath Beevi (28) of Pathamadai. 
Upon knowing about the incident, the family of the deceased staged a protest by not allowing the police personnel to take out the bodies from the auto. 

Later in a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and ordered release of `10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, and `1 lakh each to the three injured. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp