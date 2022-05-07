12-year-old boy sexually assaulted by gang  

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: CWC and District Child Protection Unit in Krishnagiri rescued a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually assaulted by four juveniles near Uthangarai. Singarapettai police are on the lookout for the four minors.

According to sources, the victim, a Class VII student at a government school in the village, is living with his grandmother after his parents abandoned him. The boy had gone to school to play during a holiday last month. While watering the plants in the school garden, four juveniles – one studying Class XI and two Class X students, and a diploma student aged 16-17 years – sexually assaulted the boy in the restroom one after the other. The boy sustained severe injury.

The suspects had also threatened to kill the boy if he discloses the incident to anyone. Two days later, the boy complained of pain in his rectum. When the boy’s grandmother inquired, he narrated the ordeal.

A complaint was registered with Child Helpline ‘1098’ on Thursday. Childline staff Ramesh and Kasthuri, Protection Officer (institutional care) from District Child Protection Unit rushed to the spot. Kasthuri had filed a complaint with the Singarapettai police after the inquiry.

Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said an inquiry was underway. The victim was sent for a medical test to Krishnagiri Government Hospital on Thursday night and he was produced before the Child Welfare Committee on Friday.

Amalraj, a CWC member said, “The child has been brought under the security of the CWC. All four youths who had harmed the boy have absconded. Their disappearance could threaten the safety of the victim and his grandmother. The child will be sheltered in the CWC hostel and his grandmother in an old age home.”

Amalraj added, “Singarapettai police have been neglecting the CWC request to arrest the four children as soon as possible. As the four responsible are juveniles, they must be secured and produced before the Juvenile Justice board.”