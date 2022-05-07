STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents wonder what will happen to Ariyamangalam land after biomining

In 2019, when the corporation started the biomining work, officials said the corporation would utilise 47.7 acres of recovered land for constructing a park, primary health centre, and library.

Ariyamangalam dump yard in Trichy. (Photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Biomining work in Ariyamangalam, the biggest dumping yard in Tiruchy, has entered the second phase and the work to clear the waste lying beneath the surface is likely to start this month. However, residents of the city are curious to learn what the corporation would be doing with the recovered land when the work ends.

In 2019, when the corporation started the biomining work, officials said the corporation would utilise 47.7 acres of recovered land for constructing a park, primary health centre and library. However, more suggestions came up in the later years.

"Initially, they said they would construct a huge park, library and PHC. Later, officials said they would utilise the land for constructing a playground. So, the residents do not have a clear idea as to what they would be doing with the recovered land. So, officials should tell people about the corporation's plan,"
said B Arumugam, a resident.

The corporation has so far spent about `49 crore to clear the waste from about 7.6 lakh cubic metres. In the second stage, the corporation is planning to spend about `25.39 crores to clear the waste from 3.3 lakh cubic metres. This process is expected to take about 18 months and is likely to end by 2023. Several residents are of the opinion that the land should be used for some projects beneficial for people.

"They can even consider constructing a good hospital there. Otherwise, they should go ahead with constructing a playground or IT park. But, if the second phase also faces delay, they might change the plan. So, officials must ensure that the second phase ends in time," said Anjali Kumar, a resident and IT
professional.

When TNIE raised the issue with Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman, he said they are currently planning to conduct an afforestation drive there. "After the completion of the biomining work, we will plant saplings on the recovered land. We are likely to use Miyawaki's afforestation method," he said.

