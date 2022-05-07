Stalin leaves his mark in first year as TN CM 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the Covid-19 pandemic posed a formidable challenge to the State’s health sector and finances and the tussle with the Centre over pending dues exacerbated its problems, the one-year-old DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin acquitted itself admirably through innovative measures to tone up governance and adequate funding for welfare schemes.

Stalin’s actions seem to reflect the statement he made just after assuming office. “The DMK government will function in such a way that those who voted for the party will be happy about its performance and those who did not will feel sorry for not voting for it,” Stalin had said.

The DMK, which did not register the decisive victory it wanted in the Assembly polls, more than made up for it by registering a massive win in urban local body polls a few months later. The party called the victory a referendum on its performance in the first few months. The CM toured across Tamil Nadu and personally interacted with people from various walks of life to retain their trust in his party that captured power after 10 years.

Another defining feature of the Stalin’s government has been its unequivocal stand on issues concerning States’ rights. The CM never minced words in opposing what he called anti-people, anti-federal, and undemocratic actions of the Union government.

131 MoUs with an investment outlay of Rs 69K cr inked in 1 yr

This includes the CM’s firm opposition to the delay by Governor RN Ravi in forwarding the NEET Exemption Bill passed for the second time by the State Assembly to the Centre for getting the President’s assent. The Governor finally relented and forwarded the Bill to the Centre on May 4. Significantly, the HR&CE department, which is often considered a low-profile ministry has been hogging the limelight with swift action against encroachers, several development measures for temples, and cracking the whip in collecting pending rent arrears.

The Stalin government which has never shied away from wearing its secular credentials seems to be fighting those trying to stamp an anti- Hindu image on the party through its actions than words. In the industrial front too, the new government has registered significant achievements. Stalin, in his first visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi as CM, signed MoUs to bring in Rs 6,100 crore investment and create 14,700 jobs.

In the past one year, 131 MoUs with an investment outlay of Rs 69,375 crore have been signed under the new regime. The State government has also been working with J-Pal, a policy research foundation involved in helping government’s reduce poverty through research, policy outreach, and training. Though the government has fulfilled several electoral promises, some remain unfulfilled.

The CM’s personal outreach to the marginalized sections such as Irulas and the Narikoravas received wide appreciation. Sujatha Modi, president, Penn Thozhilalar Sangam, however, has mixed views about the DMK government’s one-year performance. However, women’s employment has not got the attention it deserved. The Rs 1,000 per month aid promised for single working mothers has not been realised.

Professor C Lakshmanan of the Madras Institute of Development Studies said there are no new development-oriented initiatives. Though critics have raised questions on law and order and a few custodial deaths reported in the State, the speed and alacrity with which the government acted in initiating remedial measures to address systemic issues in policing have been broadly recognised.