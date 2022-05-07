Summer brings cheer to silk cocoon producers  

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Summer is turning out to be beneficial to silk cocoon producers in the district. The intense heat reduces moisture, and improves the quality of cocoons. As a result, cocoon prices increased to `745 per kg, bring cheer to farmers.

Though a majority of farmers have stopped cultivating vegetables owing to the searing heat and water shortage, sericulture is booming.

Speaking to TNIE, Elango, a sericulturist from Pennagaram, said, “Moisture is the biggest enemy to sericulturists. When moisture seeps into the cocoons, traders often refuse to buy the cocoon. This is primarily because while making a thread, cocoons with moisture content will break apart and produce low-quality threads. Because of the intense heat, there is no moisture in the air affecting silk quality. Thus we are able to produce very good quality silk.”

P Perumal, another sericulturist said, “During summer we use drip irrigation to irrigate mulberry fields. Even though we face water shortage, our requirements are low as opposed to other crops or vegetables.”

Commenting on market conditions, junior assistant Ashok in the sericulture department said the number of traders visiting the district to part in auctions has been increasing over the weeks. “The prices have reached `745 per kg. The better the quality the better the price. Even the inferior quality fetches `270 per kg,” he added.