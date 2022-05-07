STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN-Puducherry-AP cruise service from June 6

Empress was already operating successfully from September 2021 on the west coast with Mumbai at its home port and services to Goa, Cochin, Diu and Lakshadweep.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The shipping and tourism sectors in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are all set to ride the wave with cruise liner ‘MV Empress’ about to make its maiden voyage on east coast from home port Chennai to Visakhapatnam and Puducherry from June 6. 

Empress was already operating successfully from September 2021 on the west coast with Mumbai at its home port and services to Goa, Cochin, Diu and Lakshadweep. Because of monsoon, the operation of the liner has been shifted to the east coast with Chennai as home port, said Commander Nevil Malao, VP & Head of Cruise Cell, JM Baxi & Co, to TNIE.  

