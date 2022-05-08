191 schemes can now be availed of online in TN: Mano Thangaraj

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Information Technology has emerged as the backbone of the country’s economy and IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, who understands its importance, shares his vision to make Tamil Nadu the most-favoured destination for IT industries in India.

Tamil Nadu has announced plans for an IT hub. Can you tell us more about the project?

The State government will set up an i-Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) hub by the end of 2022 at a cost of Rs 50 crore to promote emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain. Along with helping IT companies, the hub will offer technology solutions to State to improve governance.

Ho do you rate the performance of the IT department in the last one year?

Over the past one year, we brought in initiatives such as data centre policy and data standards to attract industries. We also implemented several e-Governance initiatives to ensure greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of government departments. An AI-based app, e-Paarvai, was developed to detect cataract in patients. The department has been striving to contribute to the State’s GDP by attracting investment and providing IT solutions for better governance.

The CM has always focussed on data-centric governance as it will help check duplication and exclude non-deserving beneficiaries. We have been working hard to make that a reality. At least 191 government schemes can now be availed of online through e-Service portals.

Challenges faced in the past one year?

The IT department had to start from scratch as no significant contribution was done by the department over the last few years.

We had to make major administrative changes as financial handling was poor. We had to restructure everything.

There were reports about companies moving out of Karnataka. Any plan to attract such firms to TN?

Not just Karnataka, all BJP-ruled states are witnessing a rise in communal tension and unrest and we are ready to provide all necessary support to companies that want to shift their base to TN. Companies need a peaceful environment for proper functioning and TN has a conducive atmosphere. TN, which has a huge talent pool, also has a stable government that aims at inclusive growth. Companies like Amazon, NeilsenIQ, ZoomInfo have chosen TN and in coming days many more will come to the State.

What are the future plans of IT department?

To meet industry demands, the department will create a talent pool by training State’s youth in collaboration with TN skill development corporation, higher education department, and other stakeholders. We wish to bridge policy gaps by framing policies for attracting industries. Measures are being taken to attract fintech, foodtech, healthtech players. Digitalisation of government departments and offices at district level is also a priority.

What are the policies/initiatives in the pipeline?

A policy on Global Capability Centre (GCC) will be released soon to attract MNCs. GCC is one area where we are aiming to get investments.

A State Family Database (SFDB) is being created to ensure correct targeting of individual beneficiaries and households while extending government welfare schemes.