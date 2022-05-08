STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-party panel must be set up to assess Covid-19 deaths in India, says Narayanasamy

Published: 08th May 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: An all-party committee should be set up to assess the exact number of Covid-19 deaths across the country, said former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Briefing the press on Saturday, Narayanasamy said that in the first two waves, people died in many States due to lack of oxygen beds. Millions lost their lives, especially in Uttar Pradesh, but the  Centre estimated the deaths to be 5.20 lakh across the country, he said, adding that the World Health Organization estimated that number of deaths to be 40.27lakh in India.

He alleged that the Centre has displayed a false number of deaths as the Supreme Court has instructed them to provide funding to victims. He condemned the alleged misinformation.

Meanwhile, Narayanasamy refuted Home Minister Namassivayam's charge that the former did not contest the election due to fear of defeat. He said he did not stand for elections due to arthritis treatment and added he contested the 2014 parliamentary elections even when Congress was standing alone.

The former CM questioned Namassivayam for not contesting from Villianur constituency, which he had secured twice to become cabinet minister, and switching over to Mannadipet constituency in the last polls. “What is the reason to compete in another constituency? Is it fear of failure" asked Narayanasamy. He added that Namassivayam changed five political parties so far and indulged in opportunistic politics.

Narayanasamy also faulted Chief Minister N Rangasamy for postponing the civic elections and said that this was due to the CM's 'wrong' decisions. The local polls must be held immediately with due reservation for the backward class and scheduled tribes, he said, adding that it would be true social justice.

