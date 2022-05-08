STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feast away at Ambur biryani festival from May 13 to 15

The district can get the 'Geographical Indication' (GI) tag for the Ambur Biryani if we document the festival and submit the same to the government, the Collector said.

Biryani.(EPS File photo for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: For the first time, Ambur is set to serve a three-day biriyani festival here from May 13 to 15 between 5 pm and 8 pm. With the aim to boost tourism, the fete in Ambur-- a region synonymous with biryani--will be hosted by the Tirupattur district administration.

There is no entry fee for visitors. A large number of visitors are expected to attend the festival from neighbouring districts. Around 30 to 50 Biryani stalls will be set up, said district collector Amar Kushwaha on Friday. He was speaking at a review meeting on Friday, holding discussions with officials about the festival.

The district can get the 'Geographical Indication' (GI) tag for the Ambur Biryani if we document the festival and submit the same to the government, the Collector said. Spain's tomato festival and Rajasthan's Pushkar attract tourists from across the world, he said, adding that likewise, the biryani festival will also make Tirupattur famous.

The district, which is just three years old after its trifurcation from Vellore, will also attract travellers from various places, Kushwaha said. It may be noted that in the first week of April, the district administration hosted a week-long literature festival that witnessed prominent writers.

