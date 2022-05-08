'Pattinapravesham' ban revoked; Dharmapuram Aadheenam lauds Stalin

Antony Fernando By

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer has officially revoked the ban on Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer's Pattinapravesham, thus ending the week-long controversy.

The RDO had earlier banned the custom of people carrying the seer in a palanquin due to law & order as well as human rights concerns.

The decision courted a lot of controversy as many political parties, right-wing outfits, Adheenam seers, and many other religious heads opposed the ban.

"We have accepted the appeal from the Dharmapuram Adheenam management and revoked the ban," said RDO J Balaji.

The controversy surfaced when Dravidar Kazhagam and other outfits opposed the Pattinapravesham (palanquin tour). They called the custom of a group of people carrying the seer, regressive and violative of human rights.

Dravidar Kazhagam and other Dravidian outfits had protested when the Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer attempted a Pattinapravesham in 2020. The seer avoided touring in a palanquin in Thiruppanandal in Thanjavur district on February 12.

The outfits opposed the Pattinapravesham of another Adheenam - Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, as well, earlier this year.

Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam seer went on a Pattinapravesham amid strong protests by hundreds of Dravidian ideologists. Then, it came to light that Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer was planning the Pattinapravsham tour again on May 22. Mayiladuthurai's DSP M Vasantharaj recommended the RDO to ban the controversial custom due to threats of similar protests. Following this, Balaji, who is also the Sub Divisional Magistrate banned the tour based on the recommendation in an order dated April 27.

The decision received objections from various political parties like AIADMK, BJP, and PMK. Some right-wing outfits, caste outfits and locals also pledged support for the Seer. Some palanquin bearers also commented that they do not have objections to carrying the seer. Several Adheenam seers including Madurai Adheenam appealed to the government to revoke the ban. Some religious leaders made controversial addresses regarding the issue in the meantime.

On Friday, HR & CE Minister PK Sekar Babu commented that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would make a good decision as controversy kept brewing. On Saturday, A few seers from prominent Adheenam mutts met MK Stalin and requested him to revoke the ban.

On Sunday, Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam Srila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal said the government has him 'verbal consent' for his Pattinapravesham. Hours later, Balaji made it official.

Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer made the announcement earlier while addressing a press meet after leading the consecration of Shri Uthavedeeswarar Temple in Kuthalam on Sunday. The seer said, "Our blessings to the Chief Minister MK Stalin, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and the Secretary. The government has proved its standpoints do not change when it comes to traditions such as these. We are firm on our ideology as others are firm on theirs. Moreover, the bearers carry the palanquin of their own free will. Some may think that the palanquin is for granted. But it is a reward for a lot of penance."

The seer noted there are grander preparations this time as many had wished to participate in his tour on May 22. He congratulated Chief Minister MK Stalin on completing a year of governance. He said Stalin is governing the same way as his predecessors.

Seers from other Adheenem mutts like Thiruvavaduthurai, Sengol and Thondamandalam also welcomed the government's decision to revoke the ban as they joined the Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer in the press meet.

While addressing the law and order concerns that were deemed as the grounds for the ban, Mayiladuthurai's RDO J Balaji said that the administration would deploy adequate security to uphold them on May 22.