STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Release pending Rs 21 crore for first phase of Puducherry port work: PWD minister

Through a letter on April 29, the Puducherry Govt requested the release of a balance of Rs 21.6 crore. They aim to complete the ongoing capital dredging work tentatively by the end of June 2022.

Published: 08th May 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan (File photo | EPS)

PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan urged the Union Minister of Ports and Shipping to release the pending funds of Rs 21.6 crore for the first phase of development of the Puducherry Port under the Sagarmala scheme.

Under the Sagarmala project, the Puducherry Port is being developed as a minor port after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on February 25, 2021. Lakshminarayanan also demanded the release of funds for the construction of the ferry terminal under second phase, after a portion of the 60-year-old iconic pier collapsed on March 5. Lakshminarayanan, representing the Chief Minister, made this demand at the National Sagarmala Apex Committee meeting held chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways at New Delhi on Friday, said a release from the minister's office.

 As the UT is cash-strapped, the Puducherry Port is being developed in three phases under Sagarmala with 100% funding. For the first phase, the Ministry of Shipping sanctioned `44 crore of which Rs 18 crore was released as first instalment. The UT utilised Rs 17.10 crore (as per a letter dated 29.04.2022). The balance of Rs 0.90 crore is with the government.

Through a letter on April 29, the Puducherry government requested the release of the balance Rs 21.6 crore. They aim to complete the ongoing capital dredging work tentatively by the end of June 2022.

In Phase two of the Sagarmala scheme, the construction of a ferry terminal by demolishing the pier was proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 59.60 crore. There is a necessity to take up this work immediately, said Lakshminarayanan.

Further, the Ministry was urged to sanction a fund of Rs 7.5 crore on January 28 and March 16 for a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the simultaneous implementation of all three phases. The Minister urged them to consider this request favourably. Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also sent a letter to Sonowal urging him to extend necessary financial support, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan Ports and Shipping release Pending Funds Puducherry Port minor port Sagarmala scheme
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp